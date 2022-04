Ever since Disney's official trailer for Obi-Wan dropped I knew Auralnauts could not resist telling the tale of Obi-Wan Steven Ben Larry Kenobi. This is the trailer for that story. I hope we get 6 hours of it.

Below please find some prime Obi-Wan Steven Ben Larry in their Episode 3: Revenge of Middle Management. Larry shows you what party animals the Jedi were.

His cover of Mama Said Knock You Out is beautiful.