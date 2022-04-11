The man who shot Ronald Reagan is playing a concert in Brooklyn this summer

Consequence of Sound reports that John Hinckley Jr., who attempted to assassinate then-President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has booked his first-ever public concert appearance, scheduled for July 8, 2022 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn.

In 2016, after spending 34 years under institutional psychiatric care, Hinckley was released into the custody of his mother. In the time since then, Hinckley has pursued an interest in music, releasing more than three dozen videos to YouTube, including originals and covers of Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley. At one point, Hinckley even petitioned the court for permission to move to Los Angeles so that he could pursue a career in the music industry.

The show will also feature "special guests," according to the promoter, Scenic Presents NYC.

Excited to announce the first show in NYC of @JohnHinckley20 at @markethotelnyc feat. special guests, July 8th



If this is the sort of thing you're into, tickets are just $20, mask and proof of COVID vaccination required.

John Hinckley Jr., Who Shot Ronald Reagan, Books Concert in Brooklyn [Alex Young / Consequence of Sound]