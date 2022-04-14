Nightwave Plaza is an amazing experimental genre radio station

Nightwave Plaza is a 24/7 online vaporwave, future funk, and experimental genre radio station. You can listen for free on your phone or computer. Sometimes I get distracted over choosing songs to listen to while I should be working (choice overload), so turning on a radio station like this one can be a good solution.
