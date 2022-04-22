Baba Dana Talks To The Wolves is an "impressionistic portrait of Baba Dana, an 85-year-old Bulgarian woman who has chosen to spend her life in the mountains, away from people and cities." This film was made in 2015 by Ralitsa Doncheva. There is little dialogue. A meditative atmosphere of nature sounds and wind chimes is present throughout the film. It's quite peaceful to watch.
A short film about an 85-year-old Bulgarian woman who has chosen to spend her life in the mountains, away from people and cities
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- way out
This wireless charging dock can keep your AirPods charged and look sleek doing it
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. The modern person living in the digital age has an easier life than anyone who came before. To navigate the world effectively, all one needs to do is remember to bring… READ THE REST
Become a Microsoft Office power user with these affordable courses
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Microsoft Office pops up all the time for computer users. Whether at work or school, you've probably got a crash course on building an Excel sheet or typing an essay on… READ THE REST
How to prevent your e-mails from being stolen, at a steal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Cybercrime and all the forms it comes in can be scary, and while some hacks can be fun, for the most part, most are a nightmare. And when it comes to email,… READ THE REST