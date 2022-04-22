A short film about an 85-year-old Bulgarian woman who has chosen to spend her life in the mountains, away from people and cities

Baba Dana Talks To The Wolves is an "impressionistic portrait of Baba Dana, an 85-year-old Bulgarian woman who has chosen to spend her life in the mountains, away from people and cities." This film was made in 2015 by Ralitsa Doncheva. There is little dialogue. A meditative atmosphere of nature sounds and wind chimes is present throughout the film. It's quite peaceful to watch.