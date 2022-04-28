Factual conversation by Jan Švankmajer is a 3-minute stop-motion animation in which two clay heads face each other on a table and attempt to communicate through visual gestures. Words are replaced with items such as a buttery knife and a slice of toast that pop out of the heads' mouths. Miscommunication happens between the heads at times, though. During one exchange, one head produces a toothbrush, and the other head spits out a pencil sharpener. The toothbrush gets sharpened into ribbons of plastic. I love how this film depicts failed communication through a surrealistic lens.
Two clay heads face each other on a table
