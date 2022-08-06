Stop motion performance by an army of dancing cat figurines

Popkin
Boing Boing/MidJourney

Watch an army of dancing cat figurines put on a performance via stop motion animation. This video must have taken forever to make! It takes some major talent to coordinate the movements of so many tiny characters and then have the stop motion come out so smoothly. I love how the performance becomes more chaotic as the video progresses and other animals are introduced into the mix.