Abid is a magnificently ornate stop motion film created by artist Pramod Pati in 1972

In 1972, Pramod Pati created a short stop motion film called "Abid." We watch Pati repeatedly paint abstract patterns on the walls of his room within five minutes. Additionally, he decorates the walls with sculptures, clothing, and other 2D media. At 4:05, he even paints similar patterns on his own face. There is something quite awe-inspiring about watching the ever-changing, ornate details of this film. I'm not sure how long it took him to create this masterpiece, but the result is stunning.