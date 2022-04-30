This timelapse of bioluminescent mushrooms looks like something from an alien planet. There are over 80 different species of bioluminescent mushrooms. A compound called Oxyluciferin is what gives them their fantastic glow. The light attracts insects, who help spread the mushroom spores around the forest. I wish I had these growing in my room in place of a nightlight.
Timelapse of bioluminescent mushrooms
