Scientists discover world's most bitter substance — in a non-toxic mushroom

Scientists have discovered the world's most bitter substance, and shockingly, it's not the collected tears of Tesla shareholders. As reported in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, it's in a mushroom called Amaropostia stiptica.

This mushroom contains a compound so bitter that one gram dissolved in 16,000 liters of water still tastes like Rudy Giuliani's hair dye.

Oddly enough, the mushroom isn't even toxic. It just tastes like it's trying to murder you. This goes against the common belief that bitterness equals toxicity. In fact, the deadly death cap mushroom apparently tastes "pleasant and nutty."

[Via Oddly Enough]

