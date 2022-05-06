On this day May 6, 1915, Babe Ruth hit his first home run

Unless there's some form of combat involved, I'm not the biggest fan of sports. The concept is a little difficult for me to process. For starters, I can't get behind the idea of rooting for a team. Plus, why do I have to root for my home team? What if my home team sucks? If I truly enjoy watching the sport for its own sake, shouldn't I focus on the best team as they reflect the highest level of mastery?

There are too many questions for me when it comes to sports. However, I love celebrating greatness in sports. I may not love basketball, but I'm fascinated by Michael Jordan and the dedication it took for him to become dominant. I like watching and studying the players that transcend their sport and become cultural figures. Consequently, I love Babe Ruth.

By the time Babe Ruth stopped playing baseball, neither of my parents were born, but that didn't stop the legend of the great bambino reaching my era with as much relevance as contemporary players. Although his record has been shattered several times over, Ruth's penchant for hitting homers is still legendary. On this day, in 1915, Babe Ruth hit his first major league home run and started his march towards immortality.