This 1997 "Plastics Makes It Possible" ad aimed to promote the many joys of plastic to kids. Apparently, plastic bags are great toys for kids because you can use them to fly in the wind. Did you know plastic containers of food could float in mid-air? Egg cartons made of plastic can also defy gravity, with the eggs rising up into them like a magnet. The ad has convinced me that plastic is the greatest toy of all time.