The Strokes will help you take a trip to Machu Picchu

I miss the garage rock revival of the 2000s. Almost everyone has that genre of music that helps them time travel to their teen years, and garage rock is mine. Well, it's one of many genres from that period, but it's easily my favorite of the bunch. In the 2000s, outside of Eminem, Outkast, and a handful of acts, I grew incredibly disillusioned by rap, thanks to the emerging dominance of the Southern scene. And even though I've grown to love that era of hip hop retroactively, it forced me away from the genre and into the loving arms of rock and roll. At that point, MTV was still playing music—albeit from 5 am to 9 am—and you catch bands like The Hives, The Fratellis, and Franz Ferdinand on television.

Even though all of the aforementioned bands were great in their own right, The Strokes were the kings of the scene for me. The gravely, detached vocals Julian Casablancas provided gave the band a unique edge in my mind. Their first three albums were instrumental- no pun intended- crafting my musical palate, but their fourth Angles put me off from the band in 2009. Well, it's now several years later, and I revisited the album and fell in love. The track linked above, named Machu Picchu, was the lead single off Angles, that I initially hated. Now I just can't stop humming it.