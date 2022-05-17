Travel back to the 80s with this Ford LTD Country Squire

The fake wood paneling and beige paint signaled time to go after many an AYSO soccer practice or Troop 2 Boy Scout meeting. I think no less than 3 of my friend's parents drove a County Squire.

I knew The Ford Country Squire to be boring, and adequate for getting a bunch of kids to a bunch of activities — I didn't realize they came with a V8, or that awesome burgundy vinyl interior. Pretty swank.

Image: Bring A Trailer

Bring A Trailer: