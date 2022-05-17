Travel back to the 80s with this Ford LTD Country Squire

The fake wood paneling and beige paint signaled time to go after many an AYSO soccer practice or Troop 2 Boy Scout meeting. I think no less than 3 of my friend's parents drove a County Squire.
I knew The Ford Country Squire to be boring, and adequate for getting a bunch of kids to a bunch of activities — I didn't realize they came with a V8, or that awesome burgundy vinyl interior. Pretty swank.
This 1981 Ford LTD Country Squire wagon is finished in beige over burgundy and powered by a 5.0-liter V8 paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. Features include simulated woodgrain exterior trim, a chrome roof rack, air conditioning, cruise control, power steering, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a digital clock, power windows, power front disc brakes, and a push-button AM/FM radio. The car spent time in several states before being acquired by the current owner in 2019. Subsequent service has consisted of replacing the front and rear shock absorbers and an engine tune-up. This Country Squire is offered at no reserve with a clean Carfax report and Utah title in the name of the seller's trust.