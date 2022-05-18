Middle school investigated for having misbehaving students sit on black asphalt for 30 minutes in 95-degree heat

At a group of allegedly mishbehaving fifth graders at a middle school in Brookland, Arkansas were punished by having to sit on black asphalt for a half hour in 95 degree heat. According to the school, the students were being unruly in the cafeteria. A mother learned of the punishment after her son seemed exhausted and unwell after school.

According to KAIT8, "her son had been punished before, so when he told her, she did not think anything of it until she heard what had really happened from other parents."

Now, the Department of Human Services has launched an investigation.

From a statement released by attorney Rebecca Worsham on the school's behalf: