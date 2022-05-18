Middle school investigated for having misbehaving students sit on black asphalt for 30 minutes in 95-degree heat

At a group of allegedly mishbehaving fifth graders at a middle school in Brookland, Arkansas were punished by having to sit on black asphalt for a half hour in 95 degree heat. According to the school, the students were being unruly in the cafeteria. A mother learned of the punishment after her son seemed exhausted and unwell after school.
According to KAIT8, "her son had been punished before, so when he told her, she did not think anything of it until she heard what had really happened from other parents."
Now, the Department of Human Services has launched an investigation.
From a statement released by attorney Rebecca Worsham on the school's behalf:
"Last week, an incident occurred where Brookland Middle School 5th grade students were instructed to sit on the pavement during recess as a punishment for being disruptive in the cafeteria. Due to the hot temperatures last week, this type of punishment was inappropriate and should not have occurred. The matter was reported to the Child Maltreatment Hotline, and DHS is now investigating. The District is also conducting its own investigation to determine how this incident happened and ensure that it does not occur in the future. Brookland School Officials apologize to the parents and students affected and want all parents to know that the safety of their students is of the utmost importance. Parents may report their concerns to the superintendent's office."