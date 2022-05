Former U.S. President George W. Bush: "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of the Ukraine" pic.twitter.com/IanADTcAg6 — BNO News (@BNONews) May 19, 2022

"The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of the Ukraine… haha… Iraq too… anyway… haha… I'm 75."

Former President Bush was speaking today at a Bush Center event titled "Elections – A More Perfect Union."

image: ChameleonsEye/Shutterstock

