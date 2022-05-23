This procedural walk engine will provide up to 45 seconds of entertainment. The left side of the screen features an android walking. The right side has 13 sliders that allow you to control the android's head tilt, arm swing, arm flexion, bounciness, step length, step height, etc. It's especially funny if you make the android crouch as low as possible.
Make this android do funny walks
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- amusements
This website turns text into music
Typatone assigns musical tones to letters. Start typing (or paste in any text) to hear original music. You can change the tone library by clicking the button with the musical note. I tried it with my Trader Joe's shopping list: READ THE REST
Video tutorial on how to make your voice lag in real life
Let Gracie Scullion show you how to make it appear like you are glitching in the spacetime continuum. YouTube: While posting videos onto TikTok in her home in Carnegie, Pennsylvania, Gracie Scullion, 18, realized she could delay her voice so her mouth would move, but the words would come much later. The "lagging" effect made… READ THE REST
Pink Trombone — a website that makes weird human voice sounds
Move your cursor around this cutway image of a mouth to make weird human noises. READ THE REST
Teach yourself how to play guitar with the Jamstik trainer
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Has learning how to play the guitar been on your bucket list? Learning how to play guitar should be simple, fun, and accessible, but with the average guitar costing $600 — lessons not included, you might… READ THE REST
Make room for important and large files with Prism Drive cloud storage
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. With most of our daily activities happening online, no one will ever complain about having too much storage space. On the contrary, it's frustrating when you run out of storage or have… READ THE REST
This 13-in-1 media hub brings your favorite content to the big screen
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We're sure our parents had a wild time back in the day without modern media, and to some degree, we wish we could be a little less plugged in. But then we… READ THE REST