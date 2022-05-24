Watch breaching humpback whale land on tourist boat that was likely annoying it

Earlier this month off the coast of Topolobampo, Sinaloa, Mexico, a breaching humpback whale laded on a tourist boat, destroying it and injuring those on board. From Mexico News Daily:



Two men and two women traveling on board were injured and and taken to hospital in Los Mochis and at least one of the men, a former councilor on the Ahome municipal government, was seriously injured[…]

The whale had entered the bay a few days earlier. The coordinator of Civil Protection in Ahome, Omar Mendoza Silva, said the whale felt harassed by the proximity of the boat and the port authority in Topolobampo ordered boat captains to keep a prudent distance from the mammals.



The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas, asked people to respect the whales. "Please do not get too close to the whales. We can enjoy their beauty, but at a distance, prudently," he said.