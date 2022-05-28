Flipper Zero is a multitool for geeks

Flipper Zero is "a portable multi-tool for pentesters and geeks in a toy-like body", crafted for hacking anything it fits into: radio protocols, access control systems, hardware, and so on. It's open-source, with an ARM Cortex-M4 processor, half-inch monochrome LCD display with 128×64 pixels. 5-Button directional pad for menu navigation, MicroSD slot, USB-C, GPIO pins, 125kHz RFID, sub-1GHz radio and infrared tranceivers, Bluetooth, iButton and more.

Flipper Zero is a tiny piece of hardware with a curious personality of a cyber-dolphin. It can interact with digital systems in real life and grow while you use it. Explore any kind of access control system, RFID, radio protocols, and debug hardware using GPIO pins. The idea of Flipper Zero is to combine all the hardware tools you'd need for exploration and development on the go. Flipper was inspired by pwnagotchi project, but unlike other DIY boards, Flipper is designed with the convenience of everyday usage in mind — it has a robust case, handy buttons, and shape, so there are no dirty PCBs or scratchy pins. Flipper turns your projects into a game, reminding you that development should always be fun.

