What we know about the Gorn from the Star Trek universe

When I was a kid, there were several Star Trek: TOS aliens that gave me vivid and terrible nightmares. One of them was the Gorn. Besides a few appearances in The Animated Series, Lower Deck, and Enterprise, we haven't seen too much of the Gorn in the Star Trek universe until they reared their lizardly heads in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

In the above video from Cultural Index, they catalog everything we know about the Gorn to date.

***

Personal aside: I have a special place in my heart for the Gorn because, in a weird way, they are responsible for my association with Boing Boing.

My first piece in bOING bOING print (issue #4?) was called "Below the Clown," a true-life story about a strange subway and bus trip I took from New York's Grand Central Station to New Providence, NJ. It involved falling asleep on the bus and having a dream about the Gorn doing combat with a homeless clown that was harassing people on the subway. I was stunned, when the issue came out, to see that well-known underground cartoonist, Danny Hellman, had illustrated my piece. I've been writing for BB, on and off, ever since.



Thumbnail Image: Gorn from the Star Trek: The Original Series episode "Arena." Fair Use.