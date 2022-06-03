Taking a soundbath in an acoustically perfect tabernacle and energy machine designed by extraterrestrials

The Integratron is an "acoustically perfect tabernacle and energy machine sited on a powerful geomagnetic vortex in the magical Mojave Desert." Aircraft engineer George Van Tassel began construction on The Integratron in 1954 based on designs provided to him by extraterrestrial architects. "The Integratron is a machine, a high-voltage electrostatic generator that would supply a broad range of frequencies to recharge the cell structure," the late Van Tassel once said. In SFGATE, Ariana Bindman pays a visit to this fringe wonder of the world and meets with the property's current proud owners who have made it a destination for soundbathers. From SFGATE:

"The noise we hear in our everyday lives — media noise, traffic noise, etc. — can interact with our nervous system in the same way that stress does. The Integratron sound bath acts like an antidote to that chaotic noise in our minds, bodies and spirits," Nancy Karl, who co-owns the Integratron with her two sisters, Joanne and Patricia Karl, told me when I visited. "Hearing those pure sounds in this unique space can truly be a transcendent experience."[…]

Before the Karl sisters bought it, they used to hop the fence and experiment with playing recordings inside the dome, according to the Desert Sun. When it was put up on the market in 2000, the three of them jumped at the opportunity to purchase it. Nancy Karl told me they plan to be stewards of the property for years to come.

Karl told me that the Integratron's acoustics are powerful because of its curved shape and all-wood interior. Others have argued that it's because the site is at a "geomagnetic vortex."

"Magnetometers read a significant spike in the Earth's magnetic field in the center of the Integratron," according to the Desert Sun, and these magnetic forces, combined with the dome's parabolic architecture, reportedly create "richer, fuller sounds."