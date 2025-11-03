Thanksgiving Oreos are the Thanksgiving dinner no one wants

I am usually up for any unholy combination of flavors that Oreos come in. Coke, Sour Patch Kids, Kyber crystal, I bought them all. But Mondelez International/Nabisco has gone too far this time with Thanksgiving Dinner Oreos.

The Thanksgiving Dinner Cookie Tin contains cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, turkey & stuffing, creamed corn, sweet potato, and caramel apple pie flavored "fudge" coated Oreos. The pie flavors obviously sound perfectly fine, but turkey and stuffing, and, somehow, even worse, creamed corn? No, thank you. I cannot decide if this is better or worse than the turkey and gravy Jones Soda, which also should not exist.

Oreos are obviously not health food, but these are over the top. The "chocolately coating" contains three different kinds of sugar and so many artificial flavors, many of them are listed twice. Cocoa is listed as the eighth ingredient. This unholy alliance of flavors comes in an Oreo-shaped tin "complete with a special-edition Thanksgiving belly band" and contains two of each flavor for $20, plus shipping. They are offering half off on shipping right now, so there's that.

Image: Oreo

According to the product description, "… this flavor experiment is not your typical OREO indulgence, it's a chance to try something unforgettable and help shape the future of flavor innovation." The "experiment" currently has a single one-star review.