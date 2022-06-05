As TSLA stock falls 9%, its ever consistent CEO reverses his layoff statements

Jason Weisberger

After seeing the stock market reaction to his attempts to manipulate the economy, the billionaire son of an emerald miner, Elon 'Pedo Guy' Musk reversed his position on a 10% reduction in force at Tesla. Now they'll be increasing headcount.

I guess he refined that superbad feeling.

Reuters:

"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Musk in an email to Tesla executives on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters on Friday, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and needed to cut jobs by about 10%. read more

In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." But "hourly headcount will increase," he said.

Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.

The declining value of TSLA shares may also play an outsize role in Elon Musk changing his mind about owning Twitter.