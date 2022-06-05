After seeing the stock market reaction to his attempts to manipulate the economy, the billionaire son of an emerald miner, Elon 'Pedo Guy' Musk reversed his position on a 10% reduction in force at Tesla. Now they'll be increasing headcount.

I guess he refined that superbad feeling.

Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat

Reuters:

"Total headcount will increase, but salaried should be fairly flat," Musk tweeted in a reply to an unverified Twitter account that made a "prediction" that Tesla's headcount would increase over the next 12 months.

Musk in an email to Tesla executives on Thursday, which was seen by Reuters on Friday, said he has a "super bad feeling" about the U.S. economy and needed to cut jobs by about 10%. read more

In another email to employees on Friday, Musk said Tesla would reduce salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas." But "hourly headcount will increase," he said.

Tesla's shares sank 9.2% on Friday on the news.