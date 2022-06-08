Dumbest Rep. Louie Gohmert was excited to find the solution to gun massacres: more thoughts and prayers (video)

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R–TX), always the ignoramus, thought he found the solution to ending gun violence in America today: more thoughts and prayers.

"Look, maybe if we had more prayers from leaders in this country instead of taking God's name in vain, we wouldn't have the mass killings like we didn't have before prayers were eliminated from school," he said with balled fists on the House floor.

Has no one told Gohmert – who earlier this week griped that Republicans "can't even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent" anymore – that the thoughts-and-prayers strategy ain't working? I mean, the GOP has been employing this tactic since at least 2007, after the Virginia Tech massacre that killed 32 people, and by gum, it's failed every single time. U.S. mass shootings are only growing in numbers. When "Late Show" comedian Stephen Colbert honored the useless lawmaker with the title of "Dumbest Man Alive," he wasn't kidding.