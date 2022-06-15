It appears that Britain also has that type of gentleman, ideotypically white and wholly confident in the forbearance of law enforcement, who likes to initiate hostile conversations with police officers. As in middle America, a unique blend of constitutional fact and fiction follows! But in Britain you are also in a twisty maze of syllables, none whatsoever alike.
Scouse man confronts officer
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- liverpool
- police
Cincinnati cop got "PURE EVIL" tattooed on knuckles
Eric Weyda, 50, a police officer in Cincinnati, had the words "PURE EVIL" tattooed on his knuckles, reports The Enquirer. They first reassigned him "to limit his exposure to the public", then fired him. Police are prohibited from acquiring new tattoos after being hired, according to a police department spokesperson, who said Weyda was fired… READ THE REST
Police send SWAT squadron after man sleeping in car, still fail to apprehend him
The city of El Segundo, California saw a whole lot of police action on May 30, 2022 … without much rhyme or reason to it. According to a Facebook post, police received a report of a "male slumped over a wheel" of a parked car around 7:30am on a Friday morning. Paramedics arrived, and one… READ THE REST
Texas authorities admit Uvalde shooter wasn't "barricaded"
Sewell Chan, Editor in Chief of The Texas Tribune, reports that police in Texas have admitted that the Uvalde mass shooter was not in fact barricaded inside the elementary school classroom where he killed 19 children. The New York Times adds that 19 officers (one for each young victim), gathered in the hallway outside the… READ THE REST
This cheap flight finder might keep you from going broke on your next vacation
Going on vacation is supposed to help you take a break from your real life and relax. But if you've ever spent hours hunched over your laptop looking for flight deals, it probably didn't take long to reconsider. From confusing ticket prices to pages and pages of options, booking your next trip will make you want to take a… READ THE REST
Color your home impressed with this sweet deal on a neon light
Is your living space a little boring? Trust us — you're not alone. It can be frustrating to come home after a long day of work to a home that, well, lacks pizazz. Perhaps your style is a bit out of touch, or maybe you don't have all the money in the world to spend on… READ THE REST
Upgrade your smoke breaks with this unique glass device
Here's something every smoker knows: While the quality of the product you're enjoying is crucial, the item you're smoking out of also plays a vital role in the enjoyment factor. For many smokers, that means it's necessary to find the perfect tool. That's where the Twisty Glass Slim comes in. This tobacco smoking gadget isn't just sleek… READ THE REST