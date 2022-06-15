Scouse man confronts officer

Rob Beschizza
Liverpool. Image courtesy Channel Four Television Corporation

It appears that Britain also has that type of gentleman, ideotypically white and wholly confident in the forbearance of law enforcement, who likes to initiate hostile conversations with police officers. As in middle America, a unique blend of constitutional fact and fiction follows! But in Britain you are also in a twisty maze of syllables, none whatsoever alike.

@scouseauditz86

#POLICE POLICE TRIED TO IMTIMIDATE ME SO I WENT FOR A CHAT#FYP #VIRAL

♬ original sound – SCOUSE AUDITZZ