Sounds like Elon "Techno King" Musk's all-hands meeting with Twitter staff went poorly

Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk reminded folks of his chosen nickname, "Techno King of Tesla," in what was probably the most normal moment of his All-Hands meeting with Twitter employees. The meeting has been described as "pure chaos," and apparently involved aliens, and Musk's ideas about politics — which may be the same thing.

Daily Beast:

Appearing via a crappy cell phone camera feed, Elon Musk addressed Twitter employees on Thursday for the first time since the company accepted his $44 billion buyout offer in April. In the meandering call, which lasted about an hour, Musk at times took bizarre tangents, including briefly discussing aliens and noting that he had dubbed himself the "techno-king" of Tesla, according to a person who heard him speak. "That was pure chaos," the person said.

Certainly, the call did nothing to assuage employee concerns that Musk isn't prepared to run their business, however, it leads one to believe someone at Twitter thinks the deal is going to get done.

Maybe they will get a horse.