Stewart's Petrified Wood is a must-see destination along Route 66. There, you'll find dinosaurs and ostriches that have been carved from petrified wood by Charles Stewart.

Some of the dinosaurs have motors in them and move around. Others have bloody mouths filled with dismembered mannequins. He gives each child who visits a piece of petrified wood to take home. You can also feed some real-life ostriches that live on the premises.