Cabazon dinosaur has a message for us: LOVE ONE ANOTHER

It's probably fair to say I'm pretty obsessed with the Cabazon Dinosaurs—they're pretty much my favorite roadside attraction. I fell in love with them after seeing them in the 1985 cult classic Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, but it took me years to see them in person. Now, every time I drive to Los Angeles, I have to stop and see them—and see how they're painted! During holidays and special occasions, Mr. Rex and Dinny (the Brontosaurus), who are usually green, get painted in different colors or outfits. They turned pink for Valentine's Day and got put in Santa costumes for Christmas. And as a tribute to Paul Rubens after he died, Mr. Rex got painted in Pee Wee Herman's signature outfit.

When I drove through Cabazon early this week, I stopped to see my dinosaur friends, to see what they're wearing. Mr. Rex is currently painted green and white and has a message on his torso declaring, "I ❤️ CA," (me too, Mr. Rex, me too!), while a bright pink Dinny is emblazoned with a super important message for us all: "LOVE ONE ANOTHER."

Thanks for the reminder, Dinny!

