Tesla layoffs hit its diversity and inclusivity programs

Tesla is conducting layoffs of salaried personnel due to what Tesla describes as overstaffing during a rapid phase of growth. It is usually illegal to use a reduction in force to eliminate employees for any reason other than a lack of work. In many cases, it is hard to prove a company used bias when developing its lists of employees for the RIF.

CEOs may consider refraining from comments that sound an awful lot like they want to fire certain classes of people that are going to be lined up in the layoff.

Electrek: