Boost your oxytocin by watching these adorable baby sloths munch munch munching away 

These sweet babies enjoying all of those yummy veggies were at the Sloth Sanctuary of Costa Rica, which, according to their website:

is the original rescue center for injured, orphaned and abandoned sloths. Founders Judy Avey-Arroyo and Luis Arroyo purchased the property to offer birding tours on the Estrella River. Originally known as Aviarios del Caribe, this 320-acre lush tropical lowland rainforest was formerly inhabited by banana plantations. The government of Costa Rica officially declared the property a privately-owned biological reserve in 1975.

On their site, you can read about their rescue work, learn about sloths, and even virtually adopt a sloth. Also, check out their Instagram for more photos of sloth cuties!