Mysterious jetpack man is back flying over Los Angeles Airport

Over the last two years, multiple pilots have reported spotting someone flying a jetpack over the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). In November, a theory emerged that at least one of the sightings could have been a case of mistaken identity and the flying person may actually have been a large Jack Skellington ballon. Meanwhile, others argue that the mystery rocketeer is actually a drone carrying a mannequin. Whatever it is, it seems to have returned. Last week, another pilot reported the unidentified jetpack-like object once again cruising the skies near LAX. From NBC Los Angeles:

The pilot reported the unidentified object Thursday afternoon about 15 miles east of LAX. "An airline pilot reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack 15 miles east of Los Angeles International Airport around 2:45 p.m. today," the FAA said in a statement Thursday. "The FAA has worked closely with the FBI to investigate every reported jetpack sighting. So far, none of these sightings have been verified. One working theory is that pilots might have seen balloons."