Rage playlist

If, like me, you woke up yesterday to the SCOTUS Roe decision with utter despair and white-hot rage burning in your heart, here's a playlist to help you scream it all out. Music always, always helps. When you're done, gather yourself, go to a march this weekend, then work like hell to elect pro-choice Democrats in the midterms and in all levels of government.

Ann Powers describes the playlist she put together, which she calls, "A Woman's Rage: Songs About Being Fed Up":