CA's Gov Newsom trolls Desantis

California's Governor Gavin Newsom has bought time on Fox "News" in Florida to implore Floridians to wake up and dump Ron Desantis. Newsom invites Floridians to join California in trying to treat people more fairly than we have in the past or to just move to California and escape the fascism rapidly building in the home of hanging chad.

CNN:

"It's Independence Day — so let's talk about what's going on in America," Newsom says in the ad, standing in the California sun, tieless, as "America the Beautiful" fingerpicks in the background. "Freedom is under attack in your state."

Those last words flash across the screen in red, followed by a photo of DeSantis shaking hands with former President Donald Trump, and then another of the Florida governor as Newsom ticks through Florida laws to ban books and restrict voting, speech and access to abortion.

"I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight — or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom: Freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love," Newsom says as the images proceed from an aerial shot of the Santa Monica Pier to a rainbow flag waving in the hands of two women with arms around each other. "Don't let them take your freedom."

The ad is paid for by Newsom's reelection campaign, though this clearly isn't about racking up potential absentee voters who have retired to the Sunshine State for what's expected to be an easy win for California governor in November.