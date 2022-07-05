World's Largest Ball of Paint is located in Alexandria, Indiana. In 1977, Michael Carmichael's toddler covered a baseball in a layer of blue paint for fun. Michael began adding a thin layer of paint to the ball each day for years. The baseball now has 2.5 tons worth of paint on it that make a circumference of over 14 feet. It has over 25,000 layers of paint on it, and he and his family still add to it every day. He also lets visitors add on a layer by appointment. Mike and his wife Glenda photograph everyone who paints the ball and adds their name to a guest book. Be sure to click the above link to see a photo of Mike's glorious paint orb.
Take a gander at the world's largest ball of paint
