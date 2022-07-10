There is a museum dedicated to food additives in Hamburg, Germany

The German Food Additives Museum has a display of thousands of various chemicals that are hidden in our daily snacks and meals. These include "emulsifiers, stabilizers, dyes, thickeners, sweeteners, preservatives, flavorings, and so on." Most people have limited knowledge about what these additives are and how they affect us, including myself. This would be a fascinating museum to visit.
From the museum's website:
The Food Additives museum shines a light on these mysteries. At this informative museum you can find out why we eat so much sawdust, see how much cheaper it is to use flavorings rather than the ingredients you'd use at home, and inspect a wall of every E-numbered food additive. (An E-number is awarded when a substance is examined by the EU's Scientific Committee on Food; the E stands for "Europe.") It also explains the history of horrific additives (like arsenic) with information on how the world gradually legislated against their use.