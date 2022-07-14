If you're like me and can't get enough of the Georgia Guidestones, here are a couple of new resources to occupy your time. First, the always amazing podcast "QAnon Anonymous" (QAA) has just released a new episode (currently only available to Patreon subscribers, but for me, it's worth it—the only podcasts I pay money for are QAA and Conspirituality, because they are both awesome!) about the Georgia Guidestones. QAA started in 2018 and describes itself this way:

The QAA Podcast covers the best conspiracy theories of the post-truth era. We explore online fever swamps and trip over deranged historical facts that make conspiracy theories sound sane.

On their Patreon page they describe the episode:

The mysterious monument known as the Georgia Guidestones — "America's Stonehenge" — was recently destroyed. We cover how it was built in 1980 on a grazing pasture, why it created controversy, and its eventual bombing.

Second, here's a special edition of the local Elberton (GA) newspaper, the Elberton Star, which focuses entirely on the Guidestones – its history, tributes to it, memories of it by locals, and more. It's clear that the Guidestones were a very special and important part of the town of Elberton. Their destruction has caused locals a great deal of distress and has already negatively impacted tourism in the town. In one of the moving tributes in the paper, Mart Clamp writes,

I am saddened to learn of the complete destruction of the Georgia Guidestones. I remember, when I was very young, watching my dad sandblast all the lettering onto the stones. I even helped him a little bit. While my dad sandblasted the lettering, a film crew was shooting the quarry scene of the movie "Breaking Away," a film about bicycle racing. I have fond memories of the hard work my dad and many other great men put into those stones. All were good men and all were extremely talented in their respective fields of Granite work.

And in another heartfelt tribute, the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce writes:

The destruction of the Guidestones was an attack on our county, our history and our principal industry. The impact is felt not only by our local small businesses, restaurants and lodging accommodations – but also by the granite industry, and the artists who created the Guidestones and their families, whose legacy now lies in a pile of dust by the side of the road. The number of people calling the Chamber confirming that the Guidestones are gone, who are sad that they now feel the need to cancel their trip to Elbert County, is growing by the hour. The Georgia Guidestones monument was a testament to and showcase of the craftsmanship and skill by our local granite industry. The Chamber of Commerce was invested in the Georgia Guidestones in tangible ways – we have a large photo of them across the front of our office, half of the merchandise we offer for sale is Guide- stones related and an image of the Guidestones is featured in our logo. We are fully supportive of the Guidestones being reconstructed, whether public and/or private, or by collaboration.

Rose Scaggins, also writing in this special issue, reveals, however, that there are no plans to rebuild the monument. Instead, the land will go back to its original owner:

There is no intent from the Elbert County Board of Commissioners to rebuild the Georgia Guidestones after Wednesday's bombing. Chairman Lee Vaughn announced during the board's July 7 work session that they are in talks to deed the land back to the original owner.