The Morus portable dryer is a great addition to my small apartment

The Morus Zero Ultra-fast Portable Clothes Dryer ($600) is a great addition to my small apartment. This compact dryer works like a charm and has 8 settings. The smart setting (my go-to) automatically estimates how long your clothing needs to be dried and adjusts the temperature. It has settings for specific types of wear such as silk and shoes. It comes with a metal shoe rack to set your shoes on inside the dryer. It also has a setting to sanitize clothing with UV lights, heat, and vacuum technology.

My favorite thing about the Morus is how quickly it dries things. The site for the product says it dries stuff about 60 % faster than a conventional dryer. It has no assembly required, either. The dryer only takes small loads of laundry at a time, so keep that in mind before you purchase it. If your living quarters are small, this lightweight dryer will save you a lot of space.

