The Morus portable dryer is a great addition to my small apartment

The Morus Zero Ultra-fast Portable Clothes Dryer ($600) is a great addition to my small apartment. This compact dryer works like a charm and has 8 settings. The smart setting (my go-to) automatically estimates how long your clothing needs to be dried and adjusts the temperature. It has settings for specific types of wear such as silk and shoes. It comes with a metal shoe rack to set your shoes on inside the dryer. It also has a setting to sanitize clothing with UV lights, heat, and vacuum technology.
My favorite thing about the Morus is how quickly it dries things. The site for the product says it dries stuff about 60 % faster than a conventional dryer. It has no assembly required, either. The dryer only takes small loads of laundry at a time, so keep that in mind before you purchase it. If your living quarters are small, this lightweight dryer will save you a lot of space.
From the Morus website:
Ultra-fast Drying Down to 15Min: Morus Zero is about 60% faster than conventional dryers using our patent Vacuum+ ™ technology. Laundry drying is now as free as you want.
Fit Your Apartment, House Room or RV: Weighing only 28.7 lbs, Morus Zero's space-saving & install-free design fits into your lifestyle easily & beautifully. Just plug it in and go!
Kill 99.99% of Bacteria & Mites: Built-in UV sterilization reduces allergens and removes the stink, making your everyday fresh and clean.
Inclusive Care for Your Daily Wearing: With powerful BLDC motor control and airflow that hits 43.5 MPH, Morus Zero conducts a stronger wrinkle reduction effect and delivers soft and comfy results you can feel.
Smart, Automatic & Trouble-free: AI-driven sensor system with fabric protection eliminates tedious set-up, treats different garments with dedicated modes, and makes it easy as cake."