Who knew that a giant pumpkin could be used as a floatation device? Well, apparently, all of these pumpkin racers knew and decided to make a sport out of it. In Tualatin, Oregon, costumed people compete by paddling towards the finish line while sitting inside of giant, hollow pumpkins. Life jackets are a must during this activity because the pumpkins capsize easily, and racers fall into the lake. I won't be partaking in this activity anytime soon, but I'd gladly watch from the sidelines.
Pumpkin racing involves carving out a giant pumpkin to use as a boat
