Goatham, the first professional eating competition between goats

Move over, Joey Chestnut, there are new competitive eaters on the scene. Their names are Kash, Rufus, Mallomar, Romeo, and Butterball. However, they won't be eating hot dogs as they are strict herbivores. They are also goats.

For the past several years, the Riverside Park Conservancy has hired goat gardeners. The goats, from Green Goats in Rhinebeck, NY, provide a vital service, just by doing one of their favorite things — eating. Invasive plants and steep slopes are difficult for humans to deal with, but no problem at all for goats. The goats also leave excellent fertilizer behind to help native plants thrive.

This year, the goats are going to show off their eating chops at Goatham 2025: The Great Goat Graze-Off. The event, taking place on Saturday, July 12th at 11:00 a.m., is supervised by the same company that runs Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest and other questionable food events. Goatham claims to be "the first-ever professional eating competition between goats," and I see no reason to question this.

Image: Riverside Park Conservancy

I am rooting for Romeo, as he is described as "your forever best friend. He wants your hugs and a snuggle at night. He knows he can't solve all the world's troubles, but he'll be by your side through it all."

The event is free to attend, but RSVP's are encouraged.

