German hunters at the national deer-calling championship

German hunters know how to call a deer to its doom, and the best of them competed this weekend in the country's prestigious deer-calling championship. The AP's Daniel Niemann:

The hunters used specially made ox horns, triton snail shells, glass cylinders, the hollow stems of the giant hogweed, and a number of artificially produced instruments to amplify the sound and resonance. A stag's vocalizations are not only very diverse, but also vary according to age, state of mind and duration of the rut, during which they become increasingly hoarse, as well as the mood of the herd, according to the organizers.

Here's some footage from the event. They are "imitating the rutting calls of red deer," specifically.

Here's more from a previous year.