David Warner, 1941-2022

David Warner, star of countless screen roles calling for an intimidating English presence, is dead at 80. However many lights there were, there is now one fewer.

The actor died of a cancer-related illness on Sunday in London, his family told the BBC. "Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," his family said in a statement shared with the public broadcaster. "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken," the statement continued.