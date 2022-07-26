Watch: Tourist poses with Buckingham Palace horse by grabbing its reins — bad idea

Here's a good reminder of what will happen if you mess around with Buckingham Palace guards — including their horses. A TikToker posted video earlier this month of his stepmom who confused the palace with Disneyland, grabbing a horse's reins for a photoshoot. She then got verbally "attacked," as he put it, jumping back when the soldier loudly lost his patience with her. As a side note, It's probably not a good idea to touch the reins of any horse unless invited to do so.
Front page thumbnail image: Watcharisma / shutterstock.com