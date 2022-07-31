Recommend Me a Book is a site that will help you find something good to read

Recommend Me a Book is a site that presents the first page of a book without revealing the author or cover. If the text sparks your interest, you can click the reveal button to find out the title and author. You skip to a new book until you find something you like. I love this method of finding a new book without being able to judge it by its cover. There's also a page to submit a form to upload a book you like or any books that you may have written yourself.
