Watch Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek's Uhura, recruiting for NASA in 1977

After Star Trek: The Original Series was cancelled, Nichelle Nichols, aka Lieutenant Uhura, volunteered her time to help NASA recruit women and minorities to join the space agency. The 1977 video above is from that era.
NASA responded to Nichols' death yesterday with the following tweet:
We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars.