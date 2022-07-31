Star Trek star Nichelle Nichols dead at 89

Nichelle Nichols, whose performance as Star Trek's Nyota Uhura broke barriers in our world as in Starfleet's, is dead at 89. Her son, Kyle Johnson:

Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration," Johnson said in a statement shared to Nichols' official site on Sunday. "Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all."