Small nuclear reactor design to be approved

NuScale's small modular reactor (SMR) design will be the 7th design certified since the inception of the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission's (NRC) on January 19, 1975. With the expiration of 2 nuclear reactor designs previously certified by NRC, NuScale's SMR design is to be 1 of 5 reactor designs utilities may reference when applying for a combined license to build and operate a nuclear power plant. For a sub 2 minute breakdown of the NuScale SMR design, see this video released in 2018:

For more details on the NuScale SMR power plant design, see this video released in 2020:

Finally, Joe Scott has an excellent video that delves into the game changing nature of SMR designs: