FBI agent, Valedictorian, Father of the Year, and noted climate scientist Herschel Walker has agreed to debate Reverend and US Senator Raphael Warnock

I will be making popcorn if Walker doesn't just deny that he has agreed to commit campaign suicide in the Georgia US Senate race. Raphael Warnock is one of the most eloquent speakers in the US Senate. Walker is a buffoon.

The Root:

Sen. Raphael Warnock recently posted a 30-second ad asking when his Republican opponent Herschel Walker will commit to a debate. Previously, Sen. Warnock scheduled three debates before the November elections, including one on Oct. 16, hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. The only question was if Walker would show up despite saying he would do it any day of the week.

Walker responded to the ongoing criticism during his Fox News appearance on Tuesday and claimed he and Warnock have agreed to the first debate, The Hill reports. If he is to be truthful, Walker stated he and Sen. Warnock would have the debate on Oct. 14 "in front of a crowd" in Warnock's hometown of Savannah, Ga. The WSAV is set to host the event, and Walker added that it wouldn't involve the "media elite."