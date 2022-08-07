Ever since John Plant has been back from a two year hiatus of his hugely popular Primitive Technology YouTube channel, viewers have been carping that he was basically remaking all of the same tech he'd made previously. Well, take this, naysayers. He made his first trebuchet.
Building a trebuchet with Primitive Technology
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Primitive Technology
- trebuchet
Creating a knife using iron bacteria
In this Primitive Technology video, John Plant processes iron bacteria into prills and then cast them in a clay mold to create a crude but effective iron blade. It's a long, painstaking process (e.g. 10 hours of sharpening just to get a usable edge!), but hey, iron age, baby! READ THE REST
Watch this introduction of the CD from 1982
Watching technology develop, albeit glacially, throughout my life has been spellbinding. During the halcyon days of my youth, an anthropomorphic hedgehog collecting rings was the pinnacle of video gaming. And while Sonic is still as viable an IP as it was in the 90s, kids today are far more stimulated by immersive first-person shooters than the digital… READ THE REST
After two years of silence, Primitive Technology returns to build a new thatched workshop
It's been two years since we've seen anything from the talented and mysterious primitive technology maker who people named Prim (in lieu of knowing his real name). On his book, released in 2019, he went by the name of John Plant (if that's your real name). Plant allegedly took the last few years off from… READ THE REST
These $29 game design and development courses might make learning as fun as the real thing
Gaming is something that most people can appreciate. Whether you're into the classics, a casual gamer, or a die-hard who plays all the time, there are many different ways to enjoy the hobby. But we think it's safe to say, novice or professional, we're all interested in how games even come to be. If you're fascinated by gaming… READ THE REST
Coffee snobs are digging this barista training course bundle
There are plenty of simple pleasures in life, but if you're a coffee lover, you know you can't measure the value of that little brown bean. From making mornings bearable to aiding in enjoyable conversation with friends, coffee is an essential part of your daily routine. Whether you're hoping to become a skilled barista or simply want to impress… READ THE REST
Get hundreds of dollars off this Microsoft Office training trifecta
There's no argument that you'll be using Microsoft Office applications at one point in your life. Whether you're a student using it in your classroom or a professional using it in your office or during a meeting, having Microsoft Office knowledge is a vital skill set you can apply universally. However, with many Microsoft Office applications to choose from, it… READ THE REST