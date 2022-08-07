The Paste Eater's Grave

Here is a tombstone dedicated to an unknown man who died in 1908 from eating paste. The grave is located in the Goldfield Pioneer Cemetery of Goldfield, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.

The gravestone says

UNKNOWN

MAN

DIED EATING

LIBRARY PASTE

JULY 14 1908

I feel bad for this man. He was poor and starving, and ate the paste (which was made mostly of flour and water) as a means of survival. He found the paste mixture in the library trash can. The chemical compound "alum" was mixed into the paste, which can be poisonous at high doses. The alum is likely what killed him. RIP to this man, whose name is unknown.