The powerful collage images of Uğur Gallenkuş

The old adage "A picture is worth a thousand words", requires a few orders of magnitude extra words to begin describing the powerful collage images Uğur Gallenkuş creates, to raise awareness about "the social disparities that separate those who live in privilege from those who are oppressed."

The stark image collages meld disparate ends of the human condition to shock, outrage, motivate, and connect the benign with the malignant portions of the world we live in. In his latest book titled "Parallel Universes of Children", Uğur Gallenkuş seeks to bring attention to the lives and plight of children around the world, by illustrating "the true price children pay for inequality in today's world."

Uğur Gallenkuş is an Istanbul-based digital artist of world renown. His collages conscientiously address the widening global divide between the privileged and oppressed, weaving together misery and mirth, wealth and poverty and love and despair. By taking an unflinching look at the realities that surround us through his art, Gallenkuş aims to make a difference in how we understand the lives of others. Artist Bio – Uğur Gallenkuş

Below are a selection of Instagram posts that are a mere fraction of an ongoing series that has garnered Uğur Gallenkuş worldwide acclaim: