Beto O'Rourke spoke to a group of Texas voters about the law that allowed an 18-year-old to buy an AR-15 to shoot to death 19 children and two educators. As Beto explained that an AR-15 can penetrate a soldier's helmet at 500 feet, a man in the back of the room laughed loudly. Beto turned to him and said, "It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it's not funny to me." Everyone in the room stood up and clapped and cheered loudly, except for the motherfucker, who sheepishly shook his head.